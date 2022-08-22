Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading 12.5% Higher

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) traded up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 171,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 224,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bayhorse Silver

In other Bayhorse Silver news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 5,000,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,843.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

