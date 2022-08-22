Bard Associates Inc. Purchases 5,800 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.53% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $12,350,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 37,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

NYSE:BHR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,259. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $386.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.