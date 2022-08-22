Bard Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.66. 36,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,876,589. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

