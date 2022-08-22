Bard Associates Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund accounts for about 1.8% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,333,000.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TTP traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,369. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.