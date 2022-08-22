Bard Associates Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.47% of Isoray worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Isoray by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Isoray Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,399. Isoray, Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.92.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

