Bard Associates Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.47% of Isoray worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Isoray by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Isoray Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,399. Isoray, Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.92.
About Isoray
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.