Bard Associates Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nephros were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nephros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEPH shares. Benchmark downgraded Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Nephros from $8.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Nephros Stock Performance

Nephros Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH remained flat at $1.47 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,153. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Nephros, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $9.10.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

