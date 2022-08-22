Bard Associates Inc. Grows Stake in IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW)

Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of IDW Media worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of IDW Media in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDW Media Stock Performance

Shares of IDW stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.92. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

IDW Media Profile

IDW Media ( NYSE:IDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 5.99%.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics.

