Bard Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust makes up 1.3% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Independence Realty Trust worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.91. 6,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,229. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.90. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

