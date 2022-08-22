Bard Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Hour Loop as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lowered their price target on Hour Loop from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hour Loop Trading Down 0.3 %

HOUR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.39. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,497. Hour Loop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

