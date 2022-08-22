Barclays Cuts Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $5.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVAH. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.33.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $360.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,591 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 3,895,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 429,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,137,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 680,016 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 69,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.