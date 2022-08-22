BabySwap (BABY) Market Cap Achieves $14.08 Million

BabySwap (BABY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, BabySwap has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. BabySwap has a market capitalization of $14.08 million and $285,510.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BabySwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002120 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00778179 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
BabySwap Profile
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 267,920,320 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
BabySwap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BabySwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BabySwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.