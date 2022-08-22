Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $59.55, but opened at $60.75. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $59.92, with a volume of 21,686 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,699,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,730,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after buying an additional 754,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after buying an additional 153,977 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after buying an additional 67,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 542,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

