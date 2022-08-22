Axos Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 50,890 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,743% compared to the average daily volume of 2,761 put options.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 516,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,553,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,098.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 516,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,553,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,316 shares of company stock worth $783,244 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,926,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,546,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $19,338,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,120,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axos Financial Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush cut shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.62. 11,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.