Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.

Avnet Trading Down 1.7 %

AVT opened at $44.29 on Monday. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avnet will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.43.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 33.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Avnet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Avnet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

