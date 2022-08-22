Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2022

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVTGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.

Avnet Trading Down 1.7 %

AVT opened at $44.29 on Monday. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avnet will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.43.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 33.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Avnet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Avnet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.