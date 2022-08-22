Aviat Networks (AVNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Aviat Networks to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $33.18 on Monday. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $40.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a market cap of $370.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $49,064.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

