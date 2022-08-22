Auxilium 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,766.00 (AUX)

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Auxilium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Auxilium has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auxilium has a market capitalization of $66,057.48 and approximately $8,766.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000852 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000748 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Auxilium Coin Profile
Auxilium (AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global.
