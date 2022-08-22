Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) vs. First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Austin Gold and First Majestic Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Austin Gold alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Majestic Silver 0 2 3 0 2.60

Austin Gold presently has a consensus target price of 5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. First Majestic Silver has a consensus target price of $11.44, suggesting a potential upside of 53.73%. Given Austin Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than First Majestic Silver.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A First Majestic Silver -15.35% -1.85% -1.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Austin Gold and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

39.7% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Austin Gold and First Majestic Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Majestic Silver $584.12 million 3.35 -$4.92 million ($0.38) -19.58

Austin Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Majestic Silver.

Summary

Austin Gold beats First Majestic Silver on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austin Gold

(Get Rating)

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada. Its other projects include the Fourmile Basin Project that comprises 312 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of 454 unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims covering approximately 34.2 square kilometers located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project with a total of 281 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 23.5 square kilometers in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares. The company also holds 100% interests in the La Parrilla Silver Mine that covers an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; the Del Toro Silver Mine consisting of 3,815 hectares of mining concessions and 219 hectares of surface rights located in Zacatecas; the San Martin Silver Mine includes 33 mining concessions covering an area of 12,795 hectares located in Jalisco; and the La Guitarra Silver Mine that covers an area of 39,714 hectares located in Mexico. In addition, it holds interest in the Springpole project, a gold and silver project covering an area of approximately 41,913 hectares in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Austin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.