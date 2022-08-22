Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.43

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 9259743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.
Aurora Cannabis Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACBFF)
