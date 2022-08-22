Atlantic Securities Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $40.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Atlantic Securities to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE UBER traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.00. 20,127,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,276,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

