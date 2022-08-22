ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives $274.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 261 to SEK 267 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 280 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

