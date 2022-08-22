Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down to $21.97

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.97, but opened at $21.06. Asana shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 25,866 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASAN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Asana Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 61.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asana by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

