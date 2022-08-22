Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AJG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.44.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AJG opened at $190.70 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $141.72 and a 52 week high of $191.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,745.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,083 shares of company stock worth $10,910,105 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,681,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $22,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after buying an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after buying an additional 880,314 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.