Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) Insider Buys A$28,875.00 in Stock

Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY – Get Rating) insider Pietro De Leo bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,875.00 ($20,192.31).
Pietro De Leo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 3rd, Pietro De Leo 600,000 shares of Argosy Minerals stock.
Argosy Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 99.45, a quick ratio of 99.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Argosy Minerals Company Profile
Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.
