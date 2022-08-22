Argent Trust Co Sells 3,668 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,072,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,361,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $10,850,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,840,000 after purchasing an additional 56,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.5% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 481,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.88. 259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,107. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

