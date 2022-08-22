Argent Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,689,000 after buying an additional 208,731 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,137,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,654,000 after buying an additional 580,321 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average of $89.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

