Argent Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $151.12. 1,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,814. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

