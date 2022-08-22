Argent Trust Co Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $258.31. 4,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,952. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.57. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

