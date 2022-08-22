Argent Trust Co Has $10.17 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,571 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.05. 7,231,054 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

