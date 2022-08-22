Argent Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.0% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.82. 20,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,468,999. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

