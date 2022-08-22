Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $760,499.59 and $59,177.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00775757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

