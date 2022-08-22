Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $760,499.59 and $59,177.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002119 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00775757 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Ares Protocol
Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.
