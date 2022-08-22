Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Achieves $110.56 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $110.56 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00106083 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00019595 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000592 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001420 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00256602 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032037 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008589 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000106 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
