Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $140.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.88% from the company’s current price.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.62.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $3.82 on Monday, hitting $100.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,147,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,546. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

