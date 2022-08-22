Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $125.00 at Bank of America

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,380,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,102. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,842,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896,037 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $298,361,000 after purchasing an additional 654,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 133,826 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.