Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $184.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.12.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average is $114.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.