Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,826,856 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 795,431 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.55% of Applied Materials worth $636,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT opened at $102.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average is $114.02. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

