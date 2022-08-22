Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is Nicholas Company Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. AON comprises 1.6% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $90,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in AON by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in AON by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in AON by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in AON by 2.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $295.08. 9,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,060. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.73.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

