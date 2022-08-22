Anyswap (ANY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $605,939.00

Anyswap (ANY) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $94.96 million and $605,939.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $5.09 or 0.00023964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

