Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.87, but opened at $43.09. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Antero Resources shares last traded at $42.21, with a volume of 73,878 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Antero Resources Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 668,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 184,286.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 387,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 387,001 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.