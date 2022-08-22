Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.87, but opened at $43.09. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Antero Resources shares last traded at $42.21, with a volume of 73,878 shares traded.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Antero Resources Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antero Resources (AR)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.