Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $116.00

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.42), with a volume of 253971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.46).

Anexo Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.26, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of £138.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.25.

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. The company also provides integrated end-to-end services, such as the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

