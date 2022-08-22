Anchor Protocol (ANC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.19 Million

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0880 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.82 million and $12.19 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009268 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000766 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000690 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.