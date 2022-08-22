Analyzing Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) & Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF)

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF – Get Rating) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Eviation Aircraft alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A Arbe Robotics -1,490.24% -150.93% -62.02%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eviation Aircraft and Arbe Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Arbe Robotics has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.67%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Volatility and Risk

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Arbe Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 198.73 -$58.09 million ($1.92) -3.69

Eviation Aircraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arbe Robotics.

Summary

Arbe Robotics beats Eviation Aircraft on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eviation Aircraft

(Get Rating)

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

About Arbe Robotics

(Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Eviation Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eviation Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.