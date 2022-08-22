Analysts Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) PT at $71.54

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $77.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.68. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 70.25%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.