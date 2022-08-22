Analysts Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Price Target at $98.05

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Centene to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Centene Stock Up 1.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Centene by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,119,000 after purchasing an additional 689,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,329 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. Centene has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

