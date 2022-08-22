Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SmartRent (SMRT)

SmartRent (NYSE: SMRT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/16/2022 – SmartRent is now covered by analysts at Imperial Capital. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/15/2022 – SmartRent had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $6.00.
- 8/15/2022 – SmartRent had its price target lowered by analysts at Colliers Securities to $6.50.
- 8/12/2022 – SmartRent had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.90 to $4.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2022 – SmartRent had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $7.50 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2022 – SmartRent had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $5.25.
- 7/22/2022 – SmartRent is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/6/2022 – SmartRent had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
SmartRent Price Performance
NYSE SMRT traded down 0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 3.63. 33,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,323. The company has a market cap of $717.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.06. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52 week low of 3.22 and a 52 week high of 15.14.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 6,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.09, for a total value of 34,026.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,635,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately 105,035,601.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 6,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.09, for a total value of 34,026.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,635,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately 105,035,601.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total value of 60,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 155,743 shares in the company, valued at 939,130.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,490,727 shares of company stock worth $7,361,728. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SmartRent (SMRT)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.