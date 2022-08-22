Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SmartRent (SMRT)

SmartRent (NYSE: SMRT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/16/2022 – SmartRent is now covered by analysts at Imperial Capital. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2022 – SmartRent had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $6.00.

8/15/2022 – SmartRent had its price target lowered by analysts at Colliers Securities to $6.50.

8/12/2022 – SmartRent had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.90 to $4.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – SmartRent had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $7.50 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – SmartRent had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $5.25.

7/22/2022 – SmartRent is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2022 – SmartRent had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

SmartRent Price Performance

NYSE SMRT traded down 0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 3.63. 33,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,323. The company has a market cap of $717.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.06. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52 week low of 3.22 and a 52 week high of 15.14.

Get SmartRent Inc alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 6,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.09, for a total value of 34,026.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,635,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately 105,035,601.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 6,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.09, for a total value of 34,026.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,635,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately 105,035,601.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total value of 60,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 155,743 shares in the company, valued at 939,130.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,490,727 shares of company stock worth $7,361,728. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,723 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 9,052,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,677,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 2,378,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,443,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,646,000 after buying an additional 1,678,028 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.