Ampleforth 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $59.25 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,284.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003703 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00128122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00080440 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 58,995,362 coins and its circulating supply is 58,821,210 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.