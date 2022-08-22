AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.559 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

AMMO Trading Down 1.4 %

POWWP stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.