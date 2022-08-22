AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.559 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.
AMMO Trading Down 1.4 %
POWWP stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.
AMMO Company Profile
