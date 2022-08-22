Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.5% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

AMGN opened at $250.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

