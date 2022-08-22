AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 1.9% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.4 %

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.60. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

