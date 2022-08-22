Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Broadleaf Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Broadleaf Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.3% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $115.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

