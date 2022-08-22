Alpaca Finance Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.07 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $34.12 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance.

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

